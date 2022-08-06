Ganderbal areas facing water shortage

Ganderbal: Several areas of Ganderbal district are facing water shortage for the last many days.
Locals of Tulmulla area in Ganderbal district said that they were without drinking water for the past many days due to which they are suffering in the ongoing scorching heat conditions.
Similarly, the residents of Benhama here said that they are facing immense hardships due to non-availability of drinking water. " Many areas are facing water scarcity for past few days.
Many areas also complain of getting polluted water in their homes," Bilal Wani , a social activist said. " Water is a necessity and it is unfortunate that areas even in town and adjacent areas are facing water shortage. People are suffering immensely due to the non availability of water," he added.