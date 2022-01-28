Ganderbal DIARY

PHC Tulmulla lacks staff, diagnostic facilities
The residents of Tulmulla and its adjacent areas in Ganderbal district have expressed resentment against the authorities for the lack of adequate staff and basic diagnostic facilities at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Tulmulla.
The residents said that the hospital caters to a huge chunk of the population yet lacks basic amenities, much to the disappointment of the residents of over a dozen villages.
Locals said, much to their relief, the Health Department made PHC Tulmulla functional 24×7 but the lack of adequate facilities including the staff and other diagnostic services were causing immense problems to the patients.
They said that the PHC was inadequately staffed due to which patient care gets badly hit.
“Although the hospital has an X-ray plant, it is of no use due to the non-availability of a technician,” said Arif Ahmad, a local.
The locals urged the authorities to redress their grievances so that they do not face hardships.
Automatic Weather Station in Ganderbal defunct
The Automatic Weather Station (AWS) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Ganderbal district set up to supply daily weather data like temperature, humidity, pressure, wind, rainfall, and solar radiation is lying defunct for the past six months now.
With the AWS defunct, no temperature or rainfall reading is available from the area.
The IMD has failed to upgrade and keep functional the weather station here in the Ganderbal district.
The locals urged the concerned authorities to make the AWS functional given its importance.
Wild animals on prowl in Ganderbal
The residents Ganderbal district are living in constant fear due to the increased movement of wild animals in various areas of the district during the past few months.
The wild animals, particularly bears are on the prowl in many areas of Ganderbal including Lar, Waliwar, Yarmuqam, Gutlibagh, and Wurpash.
Locals said that they were under the threat of bear attacks and fear moving out of their homes.
The lives of children, who want to play outside, are also in danger.
An official of the Wildlife Department said that they had set up many rescue teams and whenever they get information from any area regarding the moment of wild animals, the team rushes to the place and tries to tranquilise the animal as soon as possible.
Ganderbal areas facing drinking water shortage
Several areas of the Ganderbal district are facing a shortage of drinking water for the past many days due to which people are suffering.
Locals of the Anderwan, Arhama, and Yarmuqam areas said that they were facing a drinking water shortage and urged the concerned authorities to redress their grievances.