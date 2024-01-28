GANDERBAL DIARY

Stray dogs pose risk to Ganderbal residents

The abundance of dogs has become a nuisance in several areas of Ganderbal district, with people complaining to be feeling threatened by the menace. According to locals packs of dogs are seen near and in the main bus stand, other streets, and the lanes of the towns here and other areas particularly in the morning and evening hours. It has been observed from the last few months that hundreds of dogs are suddenly appearing in various areas of the district including Beehama, Gund, Kangan, Kullan, and it seems that the authorities have no way to control them. “The abundance of dogs has created a sense of fear among the people, especially the children. It has become a grave issue for the people now,” the locals told Greater Kashmir. “The number of dogs is increasing day by day particularly in rural areas but the authorities pay no attention towards the safety of the people,” another local resident said.

Locals alleged that it seems that these stray dogs are being brought from different parts of the city and dropped in rural areas during night hours. The locals have urged the authorities to look into the issue.

Non-functional PHC building in Kangan irks locals

Residents of Arigoripora in Kangan sub division of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district are facing difficulties due to the delay in making the newly constructed Public Health Centre (PHC) functional. Locals said due to the delay in completion of the Primary Health Centre Arigoripora in Kangan building, it remains unutilized. “We are suffering in the absence of accessible healthcare services,” said a local.

Locals said that after the PHC building is completed and made functional it will ease the difficulties faced by the people. They said that the PHC caters to adjacent areas as well.

Local resident, Mushtaq Ahmad, said the health department officials assured them that the building would be made operational. However, no progress has been observed, he said. Locals have urged the authorities to complete the building to make it operational.