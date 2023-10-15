GANDERBAL DIARY

Ganderbal areas face unscheduled power cuts
The people in Ganderbal district are up in arms against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide them uninterrupted power supply. Locals complained that power woes have become a major concern for them especially during last one month.
Reports from different areas of Ganderbal district said that the unscheduled power cuts have grown severe giving a tough time to people. “It is shocking that instead of ensuring regular power supply the power development department is resorting to forced cuts,” said Nisar Ahmed, a local resident. “Every day we face the problem of unscheduled power cuts only to find ourselves in complete darkness and the electricity is playing hide and seek,” said a resident of Gund. People complained the situation was the same in both metered and non-metered areas.
Frequent traffic jams give tough time to commuters
Commuters continue to face a tough time due to regular and frequent traffic jams in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. “Frequent traffic jams at the Nagbal-Beehama stretch cause immense problems to people including employees and students. Even ambulances remain frequently stuck in traffic jams here putting lives of patients at risk,” said a group of commuters. Pertinently, despite tall claims, authorities have failed to streamline traffic at the intersection. Due to the delay in road widening, unending traffic congestion occurs daily that lasts for hours. The problem mainly occurs near SP office, Nagbal Chowk, Beehama Chowk and Tawheed chowk. "Frequent unending traffic jams have drastically affected our lives and business. The worst affected are the government employees and students,” locals told Greater Kashmir. The menace of regular traffic jams consumes the precious time of students also. "We never reach school in time due to the frequent traffic jams", Ishfaq Manzoor a student said. The locals say that at many places the road along Nagbal-Beehama stretch is too narrow, which also compounds the problem. “We appeal to the higher authorities to look into the matter and address our grievances,” they added. The locals further said that with hardly any functional parking slot in the town here, the parked vehicles occupy the roads, leading to chaos and frequent traffic jams at the district headquarters.
People rue absence of Foot Bridge over nallah Sindh in Kangan
The residents of Satruna village and its adjoining areas in Kangan area of Ganderbal district are facing hardships due to the non availability of any foot bridge over nallah Sindh in the area. According to the locals, the non availability of a foot bridge is causing immense hardships to them, adding that the authorities are least concerned to redress the issue. " We have to cross nallah Sindh over a temporary wooden bridge that is in dilapidated condition and can crumble any time. There have been several incidents where people fell into the nallah Sindh while crossing the makeshift foot bridge" Mehraj Ahmed, a local told Greater Kashmir. The locals said that they have several times brought the issue into the notice of the concerned officials but nothing has been done to redress the issue yet. The locals said that during rainfall and snowfall it gets really difficult to cross over the temporary bridge and can lead to any mishap anytime. They said that the school going students, women and ailing people have to suffer the most due to the problem.