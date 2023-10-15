GANDERBAL DIARY

Ganderbal areas face unscheduled power cuts

The people in Ganderbal district are up in arms against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide them uninterrupted power supply. Locals complained that power woes have become a major concern for them especially during last one month.

Reports from different areas of Ganderbal district said that the unscheduled power cuts have grown severe giving a tough time to people. “It is shocking that instead of ensuring regular power supply the power development department is resorting to forced cuts,” said Nisar Ahmed, a local resident. “Every day we face the problem of unscheduled power cuts only to find ourselves in complete darkness and the electricity is playing hide and seek,” said a resident of Gund. People complained the situation was the same in both metered and non-metered areas.