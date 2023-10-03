Ganderbal DIARY | Pasture land turning into Garbage dumping site ; people face inconvenience

The residents of Tulmulla have complained that their Pasture land is turned into a garbage dumping site with garbage from different areas thrown in open here. A local social activist Manzoor Ahmed said that despite the authorities have constructed a segregation shed in the area however the concerned department is throwing garbage in open fields without any proper disposal.

The locals said that the garbage attracts animals and even dogs and cause foul smell causing inconvenience to the people. The locals urged the administration to ensure that the segregation shed is used for proper disposal of the garbage.