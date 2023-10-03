Ganderbal DIARY | Pasture land turning into Garbage dumping site ; people face inconvenience

The residents of Tulmulla have complained that their Pasture land is turned into a garbage dumping site with garbage from different areas thrown in open here. A local social activist Manzoor Ahmed said that despite the authorities have constructed a segregation shed in the area however the concerned department is throwing garbage in open fields without any proper disposal.
The locals said that the garbage attracts animals and even dogs and cause foul smell causing inconvenience to the people. The locals urged the administration to ensure that the segregation shed is used for proper disposal of the garbage.
Kullan residents demand ATM facility
The residents of Kullan village and its adjoining areas of Gund Tehsil in Ganderbal district have complained that their area is without any ATM facility. Locals said that they have to travel more than 10 kilometres to withdraw money. They said that Kullan area is located on Srinagar-Leh high and daily hundreds of people travel on this road . They said due to non availability of any ATM the people are facing hardships. "One of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branches is located at Gund and another at Kangan. Both are 10 to 20 kilometres away from our areas' said a local. The locals said there is a dire need for an ATM in their areas. The traders of the area said they are facing a lot of dificulties without having a bank and an ATM here. "Sometimes our business is affected due to the non-availability of the bank and ATM"' said a shopkeeper.
POWER WOES | Ganderbal complains of unscheduled power cuts
The people in Ganderbal district say they are unhappy over frequent disruptions in power supply. Locals alleged that despite having the three power projects, Ganderbal is seeing worst of the power scenario, adding that power woes have become a major concern for them. Reports from different areas of Ganderbal including major towns Ganderbal, Lar, Kangan, Tulmulla, Gund and other areas said that the unscheduled power cuts have grown severe giving tough time to people, especially during evening hours. “It is shocking that instead of ensuring regular power supply the power development department is resorting to forced cuts,” said Nisar Ahmed, a local resident. Residents of various areas in Ganderbal district here complained they are facing repeated power cuts during morning and evening hours. Every day we face the problem of unscheduled power cuts only to find ourselves in complete darkness, adding that the electricity is playing hide and seek,” said a resident of Gund. People complained the situation was alike in both metered and non-metered areas. Locals said that the erratic power supply was going from bad to worse. People also complain that that unscheduled curtailments are hampering studies of their wards who are preparing for different exams.