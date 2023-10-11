Ganderbal District Administration reaches out to public in Sherpathri block

Ganderbal, Oct 11: To take firsthand appraisal of public grievances and issues, the District Administration Ganderbal today conducted a weekly Block Diwas programme at Panchayat Ghar Gogji Gund for block Sherpathri.
The programme was presided over by the DDC Vice-Chairperson Ganderbal, Bilal Ahmad along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-u-din Shah.
The programme witnessed immersive participation of locals and PRIs of block Sheerpathri who apprised the ADC about grievances and developmental needs in their respective areas.
Locals put forth their issues relating to problems particularly development of existing roads, desilting of irrigation canals, up-gradation of dewatering station, permission for cutting of dry chinars, widening of roads and other issues of public importance.
The officers, officials of all line departments were present on the occasion who remained busy in registering the demands and grievances of the locals with an aim to ensure redressal in minimum possible time.
On the occasion PRIs of various Panchayats of block Sheerpathri highlighted the development works completed in the last three years which was highly acknowledged by the locals.
The ADC gave patient hearing to the grievances raised and gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent category as per the competence of concerned departments. He assured quality disposal of other genuine concerns in a time bound manner.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Vice-Chairperson gave a brief overview about the Government's ambitious Block Diwas program which aims at creating awareness among the people regarding various welfare schemes of the government and assess the developmental needs of the area at the door steps of the people so that timely and quality redressal of genuine concerns is ensured.
Meanwhile, DSWO Ganderbal highlighted the progress achieved by the department under various financial assistance and other schemes. He appealed the people to apply online and avail the benefit of such schemes especially pension schemes for Old Age, Women and Physically Challenged Persons and Marriage Assistance Scheme as per their eligibility.
Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, DSWO, CAO and officials of other line departments attended the Block Diwas.