Ganderbal man creates unique art using rock powder for painting

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, an artist from the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, has utilised a lot of his time to hone his creative skills by getting closer to nature and to paint images of some prominent personalities and places on the stones. This talented artist from Ganderbal district possesses the truly exceptional skill and claims to be the only artist in the world who creates stunning paintings using rock powder derived from grinding rocks sourced from various mountains and rivers in Kashmir.

Bhat is a passionate individual who collects rocks from different mountains, skillfully grinds them in a mortar at his home, and extracts vibrant, natural colors to create his art on a board.