Ganderbal man duped of Rs 4. 69 lakh by online fraudsters

Ganderbal, May 26: A man from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district was duped with Rs 4.69 lakh by cyber fraudsters.
The victim Shahbaz Ahmed Ganie a resident of the Hariganiwan area of tehsil Gund of Ganderbal district, received a call from an unknown number and the person pretended to be from some telecom company.
"I received a call from an unknown number on Thursday afternoon and the person pretended to be from some telecom company and asked me to provide Aadhar card details for upgrading my 4G connection to 5G" said the victim Shahbaz. " I provided them the details and later they sent me a link for confirmation," he said, adding that as soon as "I opened the link and uploaded my bank details within no time all the money of the amount of Rs 4.69 lakh in my account was withdrawn."
He said that they approached the concerned Jammu and Kashmir bank branch and the bank officials asked them to approach cyber police for further investigation. " We have also filed a complaint with the cyber police station," Shahbaz's cousin said.
A bank official at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Gund also confirmed that the money has been withdrawn by online fraudsters.
A police official at police station Gund told Greater Kashmir that they received a complaint about cyber fraud from one Shahbaz Ahmad Ganie a resident of Hariganiwan Kangan, adding that the same has been forwarded to the cyber police station for further investigation.
Meanwhile, police officials have asked the people to stay alert and "don't share any details online with any unknown numbers and persons." The Cyber Police also advised people not to share any banking-related confidential information like OTPs, Card Numbers, CVV, etc to anyone over the phone.