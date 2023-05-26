Ganderbal man duped of Rs 4. 69 lakh by online fraudsters

The victim Shahbaz Ahmed Ganie a resident of the Hariganiwan area of tehsil Gund of Ganderbal district, received a call from an unknown number and the person pretended to be from some telecom company.

"I received a call from an unknown number on Thursday afternoon and the person pretended to be from some telecom company and asked me to provide Aadhar card details for upgrading my 4G connection to 5G" said the victim Shahbaz. " I provided them the details and later they sent me a link for confirmation," he said, adding that as soon as "I opened the link and uploaded my bank details within no time all the money of the amount of Rs 4.69 lakh in my account was withdrawn."