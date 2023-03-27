Ganderbal police organise seminar on drug addiction

He further added drug addiction is a social crime and that cooperation of the public is necessary and stressed upon the participants to share all information related to drugs and their peddling in the area with concerned Police units so that District Police can act swiftly. He also appealed to the participants to extend their help in identifying drug addicts in their localities so that they can be counseled in better ways with the help of drug de-addiction centres.

Dy.SP Hqr’s Ganderbal also talked about the sensitive topic of drugs and their addiction. He highlighted the role of school management in identifying such cases and their role in the treatment process thereof. Moreover, Psychiatrist Dr. Umar Jan also spoke about the psychological and social aspects of drug addiction. He further talked about the socio-economic, physiological, and psychological causes and also preventive measures of drug addiction. The participants were encouraged to adopt positive approaches and to encourage others to do the same in eliminating the severe menace from society.