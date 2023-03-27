Ganderbal police organise seminar on drug addiction

Ganderbal, Mar 27: In order to address the menace of drugs and to sensitise the masses about the prevalence and means of prevention of drug abuse, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal organised a seminar cum awareness programme on the topic “One Life-One Chance-Avoid Drugs “ at town hall Ganderbal.
SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar was the chief guest on the occasion.
Besides DySP Headquarters Ganderbal Ghulam Hassan, the seminar was attended by teachers, respectable citizens, media fraternity, students of Degree College Ganderbal, and various other schools of the District. While speaking at the event, SSP Ganderbal stated that the cooperation of the people is very pivotal to eradicating the severe menace of drugs from society. He asked the students that the District Police is ready to help them in promoting sports and games.
He further added drug addiction is a social crime and that cooperation of the public is necessary and stressed upon the participants to share all information related to drugs and their peddling in the area with concerned Police units so that District Police can act swiftly. He also appealed to the participants to extend their help in identifying drug addicts in their localities so that they can be counseled in better ways with the help of drug de-addiction centres.
Dy.SP Hqr’s Ganderbal also talked about the sensitive topic of drugs and their addiction. He highlighted the role of school management in identifying such cases and their role in the treatment process thereof. Moreover, Psychiatrist Dr. Umar Jan also spoke about the psychological and social aspects of drug addiction. He further talked about the socio-economic, physiological, and psychological causes and also preventive measures of drug addiction. The participants were encouraged to adopt positive approaches and to encourage others to do the same in eliminating the severe menace from society.