Ganderbal Press Association elects new office bearers

Aftab Ahmed of daily Hind Samachar was elected as president, Ghulam Nabi Raina of Kashmir Uzma as vice president while Saleem Wani of Gulistan News and Raja Sayeed of KNO were elected General Secretary and Treasurer respectively unopposed. Hadi Hidayat was appointed as spokesperson of the media body in Ganderbal. ADDC Ganderbal and Principal Government Degree College Ganderbal were chief guests on the occasion.