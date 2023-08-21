Ganderbal school faces staff shortage

Kangan, Aug 21: The Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Kullan in Kangan area of Ganderbal district is facing staff shortage, causing inconvenience to the students and affecting the learning process in the institution.
Locals and students of the school said that recently the Education Department transferred at least six teachers from the school and in return only two teachers were sent back.
They said that one among the female teachers was shifted again, leaving the school short of at least five teachers.
They said that the institution in a far area was left without subject-specific teachers in several streams, causing severe distress to the students.
The parents whose wards are studying at GHSS Kullan said that the shortage of staff had affected the learning process and made students distressed.
Among the affected streams include Arts and Science.
A student said that for the Arts stream not a single teacher was available who could teach the subject, leaving the future of scores of students in the lurch.
An official at GHSS Kullan said that they were hopeful that the issue would be resolved soon.
“We have communicated to the higher officials and are hopeful that the posts left vacant after the recent transfer drive will be fulfilled soon,” the official said.
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal, Abdul MajidKohli did not respond to the repeated phone calls.