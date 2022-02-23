Ganderbal self-immolation attempt: Div Com Kashmir orders probe, Tehsildar transferred

Subject, Feb 23: The divisional administration Kashmir on Wednesday ordered probe into yesterday's self-immolation attempt by a youth during a demolition drive in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
News agency KNO quoted an order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole, according to which Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal, Khurshid Ahmad Shah has been appointed as an enquiry officer to probe the incident.
The ADC has been directed to enquire into the "whole gamut of episode and furnish his findings alongwith his definite comments/recommendations" within a period of 10 days positively.
The government has also ordered transfer of Tehsildar Ganderbal with immediate effect.
Pertinently on Tuesday, a youth set himself ablaze during the demolition of an alleged illegal structure in Ganderbal village.