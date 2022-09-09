Ganderbal teachers’ plea to administration

“Recently the National Teachers Day was celebrated with fervour and gaiety all across the country. As a custom on this day the best performing teachers are felicitated and appreciated by the Department of Education at UT level. Some lucky ones even make it to the National level also. However, the criteria for selection of teachers for these awards at UT level is far from comprehension, more so when the district leading from the front on all counts is ignored altogether,” said Farooq Ahmad Raina, district president, JKECC Ganderbal.

“The teachers District Ganderbal have been rendering an exemplary service in many other spheres besides teaching be it the COVID-19 related duties, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra duties, enrollment drives or any other assignment this district has been holding the topmost position always on the back of teachers who carry out these duties with utmost sincerity and dedication,” they said.