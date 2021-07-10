Ganderbal teen succumbs at SKIMS three days after accident

Ganderbal, July 10: Three days after being injured in a road mishap in Manigam village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, a 17-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar on Saturday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Junaid Ahmad Bhat, son of Kaisar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Watlar was injured along with his friend on Wednesday when they were hit by unknown vehicle in Manigam.

Bhat was shifted to a nearby hospital, where from he was referred to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment.