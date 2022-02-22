Ganderbal youth attempts self-immolation during demolition drive

Ganderbal, Feb 22: A 25-year-old youth attempted self-immolation during a demolition drive here in Ganderbal on Tuesday.
Eyewitnesses said that a youth identified as Amir Hamid Shah, son of Nazir Ahmad Shah of Harran, Ganderbal attempted self-immolation on the slab of his newly-constructed single-storey building built on Nallah Sindh here after a team arrived in the area to demolish the structure.
They said as soon as the squad arrived to demolish the structure, the youth, the son of the building owner, attempted self-immolation as he appeared on the slab of the building.
Police along with some locals rescued him but the youth sustained severe burn injuries and was shifted to SKIMS, Soura for treatment.
Locals said that the concerned departments first allow constructions and then after months come to demolish the properties.
Meanwhile, Police said that during a demolition drive undertaken by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department over the banks of Nalla Sindh, Shah appeared from behind the “illegal structure” and attempted self-immolation in protest against the demolition of the structure raised on the banks of Nalla Sindh.
“However, he was rescued by SHO Ganderbal and locals but received burn injuries. A deep trench was dug by the people who had come up with the structure to prevent any ingress into the premises, which prevented a prompt rescue,” Police said.
Meanwhile, Police assured the youth’s family members of the best medical treatment.
“A Police team is at the hospital and facilitating his treatment,” Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar said.