Ganderbal youth attempts self-immolation during demolition drive

Eyewitnesses said that a youth identified as Amir Hamid Shah, son of Nazir Ahmad Shah of Harran, Ganderbal attempted self-immolation on the slab of his newly-constructed single-storey building built on Nallah Sindh here after a team arrived in the area to demolish the structure.

They said as soon as the squad arrived to demolish the structure, the youth, the son of the building owner, attempted self-immolation as he appeared on the slab of the building.