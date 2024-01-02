Gandhi Memorial Camp College introduces diverse range of online courses

Jammu, Jan 2: Gandhi Memorial Camp College, a unit of Hindu Education Society Kashmir (HESK), today announced the introduction of a diverse range of online courses in partnership with Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning Pune.

Addressing a press conference, Prof B L Zutshi, President of HESK highlighted the convenience for students to acquire knowledge and professional skills from the comfort of their homes. Prof Verinder Rawal, General Secretary of HESK, emphasised that the institution’s dedication is to empower students for success in a rapidly changing world.

“The newly introduced courses cover various disciplines, including Post Graduation in Management Programs, Faculty of Education, Humanities and Social Science, Certificate Courses, and a Specialisation in Corporate Graduate Diploma in Business Administration. Additionally, Gandhi Memorial Camp College in Raipur Bantalab Jammu currently offers B .Ed courses and undergraduate programs like BCom (Hons), B A Journalism and Mass Communication, and BSc IT courses, all affiliated with Kashmir University,” he said.