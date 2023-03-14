Gandhi Memorial College conducts cleanliness drive

Srinagar, Mar 14: The Eco-club in collaboration with NSS Wing, Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar organised a mega Cleanliness Drive under Swach Bharat Abhiyan in the college campus in which members of eco-club and Twenty NSS Volunteers participated.
The main objective of the cleanliness drive was to sensitize the students on the importance of hygiene and public sanitation. It was also aimed at creating awareness towards cleanliness inside the college campus.
The cleanliness drive started with the interactive session of student Volunteers with Principal, Prof (Dr) G M Lone.
On the occasion, Principal Lone stressed on the importance of cleanliness at personal as well as collective level.
The interactive session was followed by a cleanliness drive in which volunteers cleaned and cleared the girls park, boys park and Botanical Garden of the plastic, polythene items and waste papers.
The cleanliness drive was conducted under the supervision of Prof Fatima, Coordinator Eco-club, Prof Abida Manzoor, NSS officer-Unit I and NSS officer-Unit II.