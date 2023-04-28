Gang of burglars busted in Sopore

Police in a statement said that on 11 April Police Post Warpora received an application from a person Wajhatul Islam of Botingoo Sopore alleging there in that during the intervening night of 10th and 11th some unknown burglars have entered his sports shop situated at Kadlabal Botingoo, and have stolen sports items worth lakhs.

Upon this, case FIR No. 61/2023 U/S 457, 380 IPC was registered in police Station Sopore and an investigation was taken up.