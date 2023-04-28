Gang of burglars busted in Sopore

Sopore, Apr 28: Sopore police on Friday claimed that they have busted a gang of burglars and stolen property worth lakhs was recovered.
Police in a statement said that on 11 April Police Post Warpora received an application from a person Wajhatul Islam of Botingoo Sopore alleging there in that during the intervening night of 10th and 11th some unknown burglars have entered his sports shop situated at Kadlabal Botingoo, and have stolen sports items worth lakhs.
Upon this, case FIR No. 61/2023 U/S 457, 380 IPC was registered in police Station Sopore and an investigation was taken up.
During the investigation, a manhunt was launched to nab the culprits. Various places were raided and suspects were taken into custody. During sustainable interrogation, three persons identified as Shoaib Bhat, Rameez Ahmad Rather and Nayeem Ahmad Najar all residents of Usmanabad Warpora Sopore had confessed to the commission of crime, and on their disclosure stolen property (sports items including cricket kits and bats) were recovered from different locations.
Also, the load carrier bearing registration number PB10FV-4078 which was used in the commission of the crime has been seized. Further investigation of the case is still going on, a police statement said.