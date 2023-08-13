Gang of drug smugglers busted in Baramulla

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigations have been initiated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the gang was actively involved in selling and supplying contraband including Charas among the youth of Kunzer Baramulla, Magam Budgam and Shalteng Srinagar.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.” police said.