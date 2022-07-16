Garkote residents demand construction of new footbridge

Srinagar: Inhabitants of Bungam in Garkote village of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday demanded the con- struction of a new footbridge.

A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that the already constructed wooden footbridge is in a dilapidated condition for the last many years.

The bridge was built by the local Block Development Office (BDO) back in 2001 at the cost of Rs 1.98 lakh, they said.

“Till date it has not been repaired or reconstructed,” said Mudasir Ahmad, a local.