Gates open for Bollywood, Hollywood in J&K: LG Sinha at G20 meet

Srinagar, May 23: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the UT reflects multi-cultural ethos of India and the administration led by him has revived film tourism under the film policy 2021 to open the gates of ‘paradise’ for Bollywood and Hollywood.

Addressing the inaugural session of the third G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake, the LG,as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the UT administration has rolled-out film policy in 2021 to open gates for bollywood and hollywood.

“In 2022, more than 300 films and serials were shot in J&K,” the LG said. “We have included hundreds of new tourist destinations on the UT’s tourist map. Many tourist destinations are already on the global map. In 2022, 18 million tourists visited J&K contributing 7 per cent to the total GDP of the UT.”