Gayoor Foundation to open head office in Srinagar

During the meeting, the members of the Executive Council presented their views and it was suggested that the Foundation head office will be established in Srinagar, while its sub-offices will be working at the district headquarters.

In the meeting, the responsibility of establishing the district office in Pulwama was entrusted to Haji Abdul Ahad in the surveillance of chairman of the foundation Syed Showkat Ghayoor Andrabi. A five member committee headed by Zahoor Rigi, Syed Latif Saifullah, Yasir Ahmed and Showkat Hameed Shah was formed to review the calendar of the foundation for the next year, establishment of offices and other important matters as well as to make the foundation active again.