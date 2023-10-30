Gayoor Foundation to open head office in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 30: An important meeting of Gayoor Foundation was held at Tagore Hall, Srinagar under the chairmanship of Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi in which issues were discussed about the organisation.
During the meeting, the members of the Executive Council presented their views and it was suggested that the Foundation head office will be established in Srinagar, while its sub-offices will be working at the district headquarters.
In the meeting, the responsibility of establishing the district office in Pulwama was entrusted to Haji Abdul Ahad in the surveillance of chairman of the foundation Syed Showkat Ghayoor Andrabi. A five member committee headed by Zahoor Rigi, Syed Latif Saifullah, Yasir Ahmed and Showkat Hameed Shah was formed to review the calendar of the foundation for the next year, establishment of offices and other important matters as well as to make the foundation active again.
A plan of action will be decided and coordination will be maintained with the officials. In the meeting, it was also decided that the foundation should increase communication with relevant institutions at the official and non-governmental levels to promote social justice, language, literature and culture. Syed Showkat Gayoor congratulated the members of the foundation for celebrating “Gayoor Day” on October 22 in a grand manner. It was also decided in the meeting that the Foundation will conduct seminars on various topics in educational institutions from next year.