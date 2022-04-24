GBHSS Soura students, staff imparted disaster training

Srinagar, Apr 23: Disaster Preparedness Training was organised by J&K State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Dept of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) in collaboration with Civil Defence Srinagar at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS), Soura.
Chief Guest on the occasion was Er Aamir Ali, Nodal Officer SEOC.
Others present were Ghulam Hassan Sumji, Dy Controller Civil Defence Srinagar, Prof. Mohammed Amin Beigh, Principal GBHSS, Soura.
More than 100 students, faculty members and non teaching staff participated in the training, which included basic first aid methods, fire fighting, search and rescue techniques.
A mock drill was also held, in which the students actively participated.