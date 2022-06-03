GCC condemns recent targeted killings; Demands thorough investigation

According to a press note, GCC comprises persons from a cross section of society, including Vice Chancellors and other academicians, journalists, businessmen, retired senior civil servants, educational administrators, lawyers and retired judges. “Such targetted killing of innocent persons is an assault on universal human values and totally against the tenets of all religions including Islam. We would appeal to all the people in Kashmir to strongly condemn such acts and extend full support and cooperation to the employees from the minority community for their security and protection. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in their hour of grief and pray to almight God to give them strength to bear the irreparable loss of their near and dear ones. We also pray to God for eternal peace to the departed souls,”the press note said. Simultaneously, GCC appealed to the concerned authorities in the government to provide adequate security to the migrant and other vulnerable employees working in Kashmir. “We also call upon the UT Administration to get all such incidents thoroughly investigated and bring the culprits to book, without any delay,”the press note added.