GCC decries encroachment of water bodies

Srinagar: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) Jammu and Kashmir has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating environment situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement released here today, the GCC took serious note of the gradual depletion of dense forest cover, continued conversion of forest land for non - forest purposes even with government permission, degradation of soil and land resources, depletion and degradation of water bodies like rivers, lakes and wetlands, rapid conversion of agriculture land for non- agriculture purposes, indiscriminate and unauthorised construction on agriculture lands, inadequate solid waste management, widespread use of plastic and non- biodegradable materials.