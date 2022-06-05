GCC decries encroachment of water bodies

Srinagar: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) Jammu and Kashmir has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating environment situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement released here today, the GCC took serious note of the gradual depletion of dense forest cover, continued conversion of forest land for non - forest purposes even with government permission, degradation of soil and land resources, depletion and degradation of water bodies like rivers, lakes and wetlands, rapid conversion of agriculture land for non- agriculture purposes, indiscriminate and unauthorised construction on agriculture lands, inadequate solid waste management, widespread use of plastic and non- biodegradable materials.
The GCC has made a fervent appeal to the general public in Jammu and Kashmir to exercise maximum restraint in the use of land and water resources and desist from making encroachments on water bodies like rivers, lakes and wetlands.