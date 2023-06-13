GCC seeks review of proposal for compulsory affiliation of J&K schools with CBSE

Srinagar, June 13: The Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) J&K, a non-political civil society collective, has sought a review of the proposal on the compulsory affiliation of all government and private schools in J&K with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
In a separate memorandum addressed to the Union Education Minister and the Lieutenant Governor, the GCC has appealed that the given scheme of affiliation and recognition of schools, as provided under law and regulations in force, may be allowed to continue undisturbed.
The GCC has urged a "de novo examination of the proposal by the Union Ministry of Education as also the UT Administration."
"The school system in J&K is aligned to NCERT which has helped it make steady progress on the key performance indicators. In the given dispensation, schools in J&K enjoy free choice to affiliate to any of the Boards including CBSE, subject to due process of law and regulations,whereby some 250 schools are already affiliated with CBSE. "
It said that the affiliation of schools in J&K is governed under the J&K Board of School Education Act, 1975 which continues to be in force.