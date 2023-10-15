GCC seeks stringent action against drug menace in Kashmir

They also submitted a memorandum to the ADGP. While complimenting Kashmir police for initiating action against the drug offenders, the delegation members impressed upon the ADGP the need for continuation of action by police on a sustained basis so that the supply chain of narcotic drugs and substances is broken and youth are saved from falling into the trap of drug suppliers at the ground level.

The delegation sought action under the NDPS Act, 1985 and PIT NDPS Act, 1988 and proper professional investigation of the cases so that the cases filed in the courts lead to conviction of the accused. The delegation also welcomed the news about special courts being set up in J&K for dealing with narcotic drug and psychotropic substance related cases.

The ADGP assured the delegation that sustained action will be taken against the drug smugglers and traffickers and presently 154 persons are detained under the PIT NDPS Act, 1988.