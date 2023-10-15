GCC seeks stringent action against drug menace in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 15: A delegation of Group of Concerned Citizens ( GCC) comprising retired IAS officers Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Nahvi and Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, retired IPS officer Abdul Rashid Khan, retired Secretary, Board of School Education, Bashir Ahmed Dar and retired Principal District and Sessions Judge Khaliq Us Zaman called on ADG Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, on Friday to seek strong and strict police action against drug smuggling in Kashmir division.
They also submitted a memorandum to the ADGP. While complimenting Kashmir police for initiating action against the drug offenders, the delegation members impressed upon the ADGP the need for continuation of action by police on a sustained basis so that the supply chain of narcotic drugs and substances is broken and youth are saved from falling into the trap of drug suppliers at the ground level.
The delegation sought action under the NDPS Act, 1985 and PIT NDPS Act, 1988 and proper professional investigation of the cases so that the cases filed in the courts lead to conviction of the accused. The delegation also welcomed the news about special courts being set up in J&K for dealing with narcotic drug and psychotropic substance related cases.
The ADGP assured the delegation that sustained action will be taken against the drug smugglers and traffickers and presently 154 persons are detained under the PIT NDPS Act, 1988.
The ADGP assured of more action if police received timely and accurate information from the public about the offenders. He advised the delegation that as a concerned citizens group, they need to convey the message to the parents and the families that it is primarily their responsibility to keep their children away from the habit of consuming drugs.
He also emphasised on the need for flow of information from general public and families of the affected youth to the police regarding the modus operandi of drug suppliers and their identity. He highlighted the role of teachers and counselors in schools and colleges for creating awareness among the students regarding ill effects of narcotic drugs and substance abuse.
The delegation informed the ADG that it had already submitted a memorandum to the LG regarding the need for a multipronged approach for dealing with the drug menace in UT and also met Special DGP Crime in this regard. The ADG assured the delegation that Kashmir Police will continue to pursue the drug smugglers and peddlers to eliminate this menace. SSP, Srinagar Rakesh Bhalwal who was also present in the meeting felt that the de-addiction and treatment facilities in Srinagar and the UT in general needed to be augmented as the size of the problem required more such facilities.
The delegation of GCC informed the ADGP and SSP that as responsible citizens they will continue to work for creating awareness against the drug menace among the public in and youth and keep highlighting the need for requisite action by government authorities.