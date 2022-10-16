GCG condemns killing of Pooran Krishan

Srinagar, Oct 16: The "Group of Concerned Citizens"( GCC) J&K , a non- political civil society collective comprising academics, jurists, prominent citizens and former civil servants is deeply anguished over the gruesome murder of Pooran Krishan Bhat just outside his house in Choudhary Gund village of Shopian district.
In a statement, it has vehemently condemned this barbaric killing. While seeking full protection for all the people , particularly non migrant Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities GCC demands a time bound judicial probe in to all such killings, which are absolutely unacceptable, to bring the perpetrators to book. “GCC offers it's heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and affirms it's solidarity with the affectees,” the statement said.