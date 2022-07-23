GD Goenka, DIS Sgr, DPS Bla achieve 100% results in CBSE exams

Srinagar, July 23: Doon International School (DIS) Srinagar and Delhi Public School (DPS) Baramulla have achieved 100 percent results of students in the class 10th and 12th examination. The result was declared on Friday.
As per the official figures, DIS has produced 100 percent results in class 10th and 12th exams.
Bariya Sajad scored 98 percent marks and bagged the first position in class 10th in the school while Duha Bukhari scored 95.4 percent marks to secure 2nd position and Bhat Adeeba Ashiq scored 95.2 percent and secured third position in the class.
Similarly, Simra Sikandar of Class 12th scored 96 percent marks and bagged the first position. The second and third position was secured by Aiman Hussain and Muhammad Essa-Bin-Tariq Reshi.
"Doonians kept the banner fluttering in academic steadiness in the valley. Not only did the faculty and students maintain their high targets, but they also beat their own track records in multiple subjects too," chairman DIS Srinagar Showkat Khan said and praised the commendable efforts of the faculty.
He lauded the "spirits of all who held onto academy ropes in such an inclement blizzard and encouraged the team further by emboldening the school’s history of excellence."
He also extended gratitude for each parent of the school for their continued strong support.
Meanwhile, DPS Baramulla also produced 100 percent results of the students in class 10th CBSE exams.
As per the figures, around 73 students appeared in the class 10th CBSE exams and all were declared qualified.
Out of the total 10 students scored above 90 percent marks in the exams.
The first position was shared by Rishika Pandita and Safiya Ashraf as both scored 97 percent marks while Fatima Ashraf secured 2nd position by scoring 96 percent marks. The third position was bagged by Shaaz Tanzeel by scoring 95 percent marks.
Chairman DPS Baramulla, Sheikh Mohsin Iqbal congratulated all the students for carrying forward the success story of the school and lauded the efforts of the staff for putting in their efforts to guide students, particularly in the Covid-19 period.
D Goenka Public School Srinagar has also produced 100 percent results of students in the class 10th exams. Out of all the students who qualified the exams, 91 percent students have been awarded distinction.