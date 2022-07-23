GD Goenka, DIS Sgr, DPS Bla achieve 100% results in CBSE exams

As per the official figures, DIS has produced 100 percent results in class 10th and 12th exams.

Bariya Sajad scored 98 percent marks and bagged the first position in class 10th in the school while Duha Bukhari scored 95.4 percent marks to secure 2nd position and Bhat Adeeba Ashiq scored 95.2 percent and secured third position in the class.

Similarly, Simra Sikandar of Class 12th scored 96 percent marks and bagged the first position. The second and third position was secured by Aiman Hussain and Muhammad Essa-Bin-Tariq Reshi.