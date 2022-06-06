GD Goenka School Baramulla celebrates World Environment Day

Baramulla: The GD Goenka Public School Baramulla celebrated World Environment Day with fervour and great enthusiasm on Tuesday.
The students of the institute performed several programs related to environmental issues. During the event, the Montessori pupils enjoyed making paper bags on theme ‘Best out of waste’.
The students also recited poems on nature. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Parvaiz Sajad was the chief guest, while Divisional Forest Officer JV division Baramulla, Parvaiz Wani, was guest of honour.
The students showed keen interest in knowing the importance of environment and responsibility towards safeguarding the environment. During the event, the students enjoyed making paper bags.
In order to sensitise the students on the issues of climate change and depletion of natural resources, students from class 1 to V took part in poster making and slogan writing activities. Such activities also honed their creative skills.
The principal of the institute, Anurag Dass, in his address highlighted the collective responsibility to educate children about the environment and to encourage and motivate them to heal and preserve “our environment for our future generation”.