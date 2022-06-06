GD Goenka School Baramulla celebrates World Environment Day

Baramulla: The GD Goenka Public School Baramulla celebrated World Environment Day with fervour and great enthusiasm on Tuesday.

The students of the institute performed several programs related to environmental issues. During the event, the Montessori pupils enjoyed making paper bags on theme ‘Best out of waste’.

The students also recited poems on nature. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Parvaiz Sajad was the chief guest, while Divisional Forest Officer JV division Baramulla, Parvaiz Wani, was guest of honour.