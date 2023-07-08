GDA bans installation of tents by visitors, tourists in Gulmarg

In a circular issued in this regard, the GDA authorities directed the visitors as well as tourists to refrain from such practice noting that it destroys the biodiversity of the area besides leading to the destruction of natural greens, accumulation of waste and over burden of manpower responsible for maintaining areas cleanliness.

"It has been observed that many tourists and visitors often set up tents on the green meadows and hill locks of Gulmarg area without obtaining proper permission from the concerned authority," the GDA circular reads.