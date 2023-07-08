GDA bans installation of tents by visitors, tourists in Gulmarg

Baramulla, July 8: The Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) has imposed a ban on installation of temporary tents by tourists and visitors in the tourist resort Gulmarg.
In a circular issued in this regard, the GDA authorities directed the visitors as well as tourists to refrain from such practice noting that it destroys the biodiversity of the area besides leading to the destruction of natural greens, accumulation of waste and over burden of manpower responsible for maintaining areas cleanliness.
"It has been observed that many tourists and visitors often set up tents on the green meadows and hill locks of Gulmarg area without obtaining proper permission from the concerned authority," the GDA circular reads.
It further reads that such unauthorised practice can lead to the destruction of the natural greens, accumulation of excess waste, and adds pressure on the manpower responsible for maintaining the area's cleanliness.
The GDA attributed the illegal installation of temporary tents as a violation of the Development Act of 1970 and reaffirmed such actions will not be tolerated.
"The use of such tents sometimes result in law and order issues besides the use of fire and stoves inside these tents poses significant risks to the lives of the occupants, potentially leading to fatal accidents," the GDA circular reads.
“The GDA is always concerned for the safety of tourists and therefore the circular has been issued to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the preservation of the area's eco-fragile environment,” it reads.