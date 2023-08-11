GDA carries demolition drive across Gulmarg

Srinagar, Aug 11: The Enforcement wing of Gulmarg Development Authority Friday conducted a demolition drive across the Gulmarg bowl and demolished many structures erected without permission from the competent authority.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a large structure erected without permission near the hutment area, a large tin structure constructed illegally by the allottee of a camping site were also demolished during the drive.
A camping site illegally occupied for two years by a tenant was also retrieved during the drive.
According to a spokesman of GDA, such drives would be intensified in the coming days.