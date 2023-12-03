GDA carries out demolition drive

Srinagar, Dec 3: The Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) today conducted a demolition drive against illegal constructions.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gulmarg, Waseem Raja, told reporters that the demolition drive was launched after he came to know about these constructions.

He said that illegal constructions would not be tolerated and warned to demolish the same. The CEO was flanked by Tehsildar Gulmarg and SHO Gulmarg in this drive.

While speaking to reporters, the CEO issued a stern warning to those indulging in illegal constructions in Gulmarg and assured that every possible step will be taken to curb illegal constructions and those found involved in the same will be dealt with strictly under law.