GDC Ajas marks International Girl Child Day

Bandipora, Oct 11: To celebrate “International Girl Child Day”, the Government Degree College (GDC) Ajas Bandipora Wednesday organised an event under the theme “Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being” to address the importance of empowering girls and advancing gender equality.
Principal of the College, Prof (Dr) Parveen Kousar delivered an inspiring presidential address that centered on the importance of the girl child. She highlighted the significant accomplishments of women worldwide and shared examples of women who have made remarkable contributions to society.
Dr Kousar encouraged the audience to recognize the immense potential and capabilities that girls possess, urging them to excel in all fields.
During the event, a pledge was administered related to the protection and empowerment of the girl child. Attendees, including students and faculty, took the pledge, vowing to support and uphold the rights and well-being of girls.