GDC Baramulla commemorates International Yoga Day

Baramulla, June 21: The Department of Physical Education and Sports at Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla in Collaboration with NCC, IQAC, NSS units of the college and Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Baramulla organised International day. The theme of the event was “Yoga for Humanity”.
The event witnessed a massive presence and participation of guests, college faculty, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and children from different invited schools and colleges. District Development Commissioner Dr. Syed Sherish Asgar formally inaugurated the event.
In her address to the participants, she underlined the importance of Yoga in promoting physical and mental well being of people.
“Yoga is a harmless medicine for responding/ addressing a number of physical and psychological distresses and should therefore be practiced and added to the list of daily routine by all” she said.