GDC Baramulla gets autonomous status

Srinagar: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred the autonomous status to Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla, a month after a UGC team inspected the institution.

Dr Surender Singh, Additional Secretary UGC has written to the Kashmir University (KU) Registrar that the Competent Authority has decided to grant the autonomous status to Government Degree College Baramulla.

"As per the decision of the Standing Committee constituted by the UGC in its meeting held on 12.05.2022, the Competent Authority has decided to grant autonomous status to Govt. Degree College Baramulla, affiliated to University of Kashmir for a period of 10 years from the session 2022-2023 to 2031-2032 as per provisions of Clause 3.13 and Clause 6.4 (i) of UGC Regulations dated 12.02.2018," the letter to KU Registrar, dated 26 May 2022, reads.