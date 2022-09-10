GDC Baramulla holds day-long Media Festival

Baramulla: The Department of Media Studies of Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla on Saturday organised a day-long Media Festival at the college premises.
The festival was organised after a gap of around four years which showcased the talent of future communicators.
The festival was attended by students of the media departments of Government College for Women M A Road Srinagar, Government Degree College Anantnag, Kashmir University, Cluster University Srinagar, and students from different higher secondary schools of Baramulla district.
During the day-long media festival, around 10 films made by the students of GDC Baramulla were screened which were acclaimed by the audience. In the photography exhibition, pictures, sketches, calligraphy, and poetry posters of the students on various themes were displayed as well.
The skit performances on the role of media and social issues were also part of the festival. In a long Day Media festival, a short movie titled "When it is too late" directed by Nayeem and Danish Mir students of Media studies of GDC Baramulla was released as well.