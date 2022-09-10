GDC Baramulla holds day-long Media Festival

Baramulla: The Department of Media Studies of Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla on Saturday organised a day-long Media Festival at the college premises.

The festival was organised after a gap of around four years which showcased the talent of future communicators.

The festival was attended by students of the media departments of Government College for Women M A Road Srinagar, Government Degree College Anantnag, Kashmir University, Cluster University Srinagar, and students from different higher secondary schools of Baramulla district.