GDC Baramulla holds debate

Baramulla, Mar 15: The Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla on Wednesday organised a debate competition on 'why equal opportunities are not enough for women’’.
The debate was organised by the Women's Development Cell of the college in collaboration with Human voluntary organization on.
The programme was attended by the staff and students of the college. The students from various higher secondary schools and colleges participated in the programme.
The proceedings of the programme were conducted by assistant Prof. Urdu Dr Masarat Geelani while the assistant Prof. Environmental science Dr. Nawbahar Wafai presented the opening remarks of the event.
In her address, Dr Masrat Geelani highlighted the rising frequency of crimes against women and educated the audience on the need for gender parity. Principal GDC Baramulla Dr. Mohd Farooq Rather presented the welcome address at the occasion and included an exquisite poem in his welcoming speech as a tribute to the many roles that women fulfil.