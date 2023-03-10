GDC Baramulla organises workshop for students

The workshop was organised in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council, Srinagar and was aimed at making students aware of the new schemes of the Government that can help start-ups to grow and help society to develop.

Javed Rashid, lead district manager of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Baramulla and representative of Reserve Bank of India, was the guest of honour. In his address, he spoke about different schemes of Government and how people should approach banks through different departments. He said that the saturation has increased in the government and private sector, so students need to skill themselves to earn livelihoods.