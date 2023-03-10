GDC Baramulla organises workshop for students

Baramulla, Mar 10: The Innovation and Incubation cell of Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla on Thursday conducted a day-long technical workshop on Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship.
The workshop was organised in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council, Srinagar and was aimed at making students aware of the new schemes of the Government that can help start-ups to grow and help society to develop.
Javed Rashid, lead district manager of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Baramulla and representative of Reserve Bank of India, was the guest of honour. In his address, he spoke about different schemes of Government and how people should approach banks through different departments. He said that the saturation has increased in the government and private sector, so students need to skill themselves to earn livelihoods.
He laid stress on the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), agricultural finance and other allied sectors like fish rearing. He also made aware about the schemes under Mission Youth, like Tejasvani, especially for girls who get five lakh rupees of finance under 10 percent subsidy and Spurring unit.
Professor Tariq Chalkoo, the convener of the programme addressed that there is a need to shift towards ethnographic thinking and transforming college to designing school. "Our education system has groomed us as consumers of technology. Giving proper skills to the 71 percent of youth, pursuing education and jobs, can make them assets," he said.
Principal GDC Baramulla Professor Mohammad Farooq Rather earlier in his welcome address said that skill and academics go hand in hand, otherwise, people use you as testing mouse. "India has a younger population than China, but only five percent is skilled. The problem lies in harnessing the youth. So, industrial skill programmes are important, not just government jobs," he said.
The students paid a visit to the department of Fisheries, Botany and Chemistry. Professor Ajmer Singh of the Department of Fisheries, enlightened students about commercial fish farming and the purpose and scope of the subject.