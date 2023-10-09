GDC Bhaderwah celebrates wildlife week

Five students participated in symposium competition. Amjad Latief of 5th sem, Zubair Ahmed of 5th sem and Aisha of 3rd sem were adjudged 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Prof Surinder Parihar Head Dept of Economics highlighted the importance of sustainable goals. Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Head Dept of Persian stressed upon the students to create awareness at their native places regarding the conservation of wildlife.