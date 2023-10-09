GDC Bhaderwah celebrates wildlife week

Bhaderwah, Oct 9: Department of Zoology Government PG College Bhaderwah, in collaboration with Department of Botany, today organised symposium competition and expert lecture as part of Wildlife week celebration. The event was held under the patronship of the College principal Dr Kuldeep K Sharma and guidance of Dr Ajaz Ahmed Wani, Head Department of Zoology.
The programme began with welcome address by Dr Sandeep Kotwal.
Dr Wani signified the importance of celebration of this week and stressed upon the student community to act as ambassadors to disseminate the message at their respective level regarding the role of these animals for sustainable development.
Five students participated in symposium competition. Amjad Latief of 5th sem, Zubair Ahmed of 5th sem and Aisha of 3rd sem were adjudged 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Prof Surinder Parihar Head Dept of Economics highlighted the importance of sustainable goals. Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Head Dept of Persian stressed upon the students to create awareness at their native places regarding the conservation of wildlife.