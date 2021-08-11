GDC Bla, VCAA join hands to rejoice success of college pass outs

In this regard a function was organised jointly by GDC Baramulla and VCAA to felicitate the students on Wednesday for achieving this feat in their academic career.

Speaking during his inaugural address at the function, former Principal of the GDC Baramulla and president VCAA Prof. Ismael Ahmad congratulated the students and said the college pass outs should create a sense of belongingness towards the institution.

“There should be a proper link between the institution and its alumni for which the college authorities should come forward to strengthen its links with the alumni,” he said.

He further advised the students, particularly the gold medalists not to stop learning from the experiences of life saying that life teaches a new lesson with each passing day.

Notably, the college and VCAA felicitated NaziraNazir who pursued MSc Physics from KU and was awarded with a gold medal at KU’s convocation. Nazira was a student of GDC Baramulla during her graduation.

Also, another student AfreenMushtaq was felicitated for being awarded with a gold medal in BBA and PeerzadaDawar who was also felicitated at the function was awarded with a gold medal as he was adjudged as the best graduate of the year.

During the function, five alumni of the college were also felicitated for their placement in different organisations outside J&K.

These include Amit Pal Singh who has got placement in Infosys Limited Bangalore, MusaibMushtaq Dar who has got placement in Seventh Triangle Consulting Private Limited, Audil Hussain Ganie in White Hat Junior and Danish Iqbal Marazi in Government Medical College Baramulla.

Dean Academic Affairs Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Prof A M Shah was the Chief Guest at the occasion. In his address, he complimented the students for their feat and said achieving more success comes with more responsibilities.

“You should understand that when you are a gold medalist, you are expected to have more knowledge about the subject and which gives you more responsibilities as well. You should prove the worth of this medal,” he asked the students.

About the VCAA, Prof Shah said having an active alumni association speaks about the sense of belongingness which helps the institution to grow further.

“It is sort of social responsibility wherein the alumni pay contributes towards the institutions after graduating from the place,” he said.

He also recalled the efforts of former College Principal Prof. Ismael in getting new courses approved for the college during his tenure.

During the proceedings, Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chalkoo who is also a member of the VCAA presented a powerpoint presentation wherein he highlighted the role of an alumni association for any institution.

“Baramulla College is among the first Colleges which started new courses for students and also got the facility of EDUSAT which was available in EMMRC and Jammu University at the beginning,” he said.

Talking about having an effective alumni association he said the motive should be to spend time with the association and the primary objective should be to help in the growth of this institution.

Later in his presidential address, Principal GDC Baramulla, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone congratulated the students for their success and stated that the more college pass outs should join the league of gold medalists.

He also said the college and VCAA will go hand in hand for the progress and growth of the institution. “We will also appoint an alumni officer in college and will conduct such programmes annually,” he said.

At the end, Prof Syed Masrat Geelani presented a vote of thanks at the occasion.