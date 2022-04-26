GDC Dangiwacha holds AIDS awareness programme

Srinagar, Apr 26: The Government Degree College Dangiwacha on Tuesday organized an HIV/AIDS awareness programme under the Red Ribbon Club in collaboration with NSS Unit of the college.
The programme was presided over by the Principal GDC Dangiwacha Prof. Imitiyaz Ahmad Parry and was coordinated by Dr. Ahsan Ul Haq Magray, convener Red Ribbon Club along with Prof. Syed Fida Hussain, Nodal Officer NSS Unit.
The programme was aimed at making the students aware about this chronic disease. The Programme was attended by students and faculty with zeal and zest.