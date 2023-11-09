GDC Nawa Kadal students interact with faculty of DRS CUK

Ganderbal, Nov 9: The Department of Islamic Studies, Government Degree College, Nawa Kadal, visited the Department of Religious Studies (DRS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for having academic interaction between the students, research scholars and faculty members of the two institutions.

The functionaries at DRS CUK demonstrated their curriculum and introduced the students from GDC, Nawa Kadal with the thrust areas of the Department. The guests were informed that the DRS offers M.A. Islamic Studies, M.A. Comparative Religion and Ph.D programme to its students and were also taken to the library where the college students were allowed to get familiar with the source books of Islamic Studies and Comparative Religion.

Faculty members from the college: Dr Shaista Rasool, Dr Nazia Akhter, Dr. Farukh Rana and Dr Saima Manzoor interacted with the faculty of DRS, Dr M.Zafar, Dr Nazir Ahmad Zargar, Mr Mohammed Ahmed Raza and Dr. Showkat Ahmad Shah.

The visiting students asked questions to the faculty members of the DRS regarding the relevance, scope and nature of the Islamic Studies and Comparative Religion in the Contemporary World.