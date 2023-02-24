GDC Sogam organises seminar

According to a press note, the seminar was jointly organized by Debates and Seminar Committee (D&SC), IQAC, NSS Unit, Mission Shakti of GDC Sogam in collaboration with 28-RR of Indian Army. The event as chaired by Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray (IAS), DC Kupwara and Co-Chaired by Yougal Kumar Manhas (IPS), SSP, Kupwara. Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include Col. Anupam Hajela (CO, 28-RR Bn), Dr G N Lone (Principal, GDC Hadipora, Baramula), Sarfaraz Bashir (DySP, Sogam) and many officials from army, police and civil administration Sogam.

The Patron of the event was Dr Shamim Ahmad Dar (Principal GDC Sogam) and the Conveners were Prof Mehbooba Bano (HoD, Political Science), Prof. Ishfaq Hussain (AP, English; Convener, D&SC) and Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray (AP, Islamic Studies; Convener, Media Cell), who also acted as the Rapporteur of the seminar.