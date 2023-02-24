GDC Sogam organises seminar

Srinagar, Feb 24: A one-day Seminar on “G-20 Summit 2023 and Opportunities for Kashmir” was organized Govt. Degree College (GDC) Sogam on 23rd February 2023 in commemoration of India’s G-20 Presidency.
According to a press note, the seminar was jointly organized by Debates and Seminar Committee (D&SC), IQAC, NSS Unit, Mission Shakti of GDC Sogam in collaboration with 28-RR of Indian Army. The event as chaired by Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray (IAS), DC Kupwara and Co-Chaired by Yougal Kumar Manhas (IPS), SSP, Kupwara. Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include Col. Anupam Hajela (CO, 28-RR Bn), Dr G N Lone (Principal, GDC Hadipora, Baramula), Sarfaraz Bashir (DySP, Sogam) and many officials from army, police and civil administration Sogam.
The Patron of the event was Dr Shamim Ahmad Dar (Principal GDC Sogam) and the Conveners were Prof Mehbooba Bano (HoD, Political Science), Prof. Ishfaq Hussain (AP, English; Convener, D&SC) and Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray (AP, Islamic Studies; Convener, Media Cell), who also acted as the Rapporteur of the seminar.
The event was moderated by Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah (Sr. AP, Education/ IQAC Coordinator). The Welcome Address was given by the worthy principal, Dr. Shamim Ahmad Dar and Foreword of the Seminar was presented by Col. Anupam Hajela.
In his keynote speech, DC, Kupwara highlighted the role of India as a global leader. “India is a great democratic country and third largest economy of the world in purchasing power and has achieved G-2- Presidency when it is celebrating 75 years of its independence called as Amritkaal”, he said. Moreover, he highly appreciated the themes/ topics of the Resource Persons and student speakers.