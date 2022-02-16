Gear up for challenges J&K faces: Farooq tells NC cadre

Jammu, Feb 16: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday exhorted the cadre to gear up for the big challenge being faced by Jammu and Kashmir and to work for further strengthening the party at every level.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Abdullah as saying that the party was committed to assuaging the urges and aspirations of every segment of the society in all the regions and sub-regions.
It said that interacting with various delegations and welcoming new entrants into the party at a function here, he said that NC was deeply rooted and the cadre should reach out to the people and help them redress their problems.