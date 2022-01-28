Kashmir
Gear up for meeting challenges to J&K: National Conference
Jammu, Jan 28: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Friday exhorted the NC cadre to further gear up rank and file to meet the challenges faced to Jammu and Kashmir unitedly by upholding the cherished philosophy of communal and regional amity.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu, Sagar expressed concern over the uncertainty looming large in J&K and expressed hope that the cadre would remain steadfast in their resolve to fight for the right cause
He stressed the crucial need of further strengthening the party at the grass-roots level by enhancing the public outreach, saying the people across Jammu and Kashmir besides Ladakh had many hopes with the NC.