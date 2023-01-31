Gear up men, machinery to face post snowfall challenges: Sagar

“We only get to hear about meetings but the implementation part is missing. During the previous winter season, the lack of coordination among various departments in dealing with the snowfall had compounded the hardships faced by the public across the Kashmir division and the upper reaches of Jammu division,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the situation is no different this year. “People across Kashmir are complaining about erratic power supply, unscheduled power outages and severe drinking water shortage. Heavy snowfall brought life to a standstill in the summer capital Srinagar as well. with people waking up to blocked roads, power disruption and water-logging,” Sagar said.