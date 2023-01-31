Gear up men, machinery to face post snowfall challenges: Sagar

Srinagar, Jan 31: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Tuesday said J&K administration continues to remain beset with slack attitude with regards to post snowfall exigencies.
“We only get to hear about meetings but the implementation part is missing. During the previous winter season, the lack of coordination among various departments in dealing with the snowfall had compounded the hardships faced by the public across the Kashmir division and the upper reaches of Jammu division,” he said in a statement.
According to him, the situation is no different this year. “People across Kashmir are complaining about erratic power supply, unscheduled power outages and severe drinking water shortage. Heavy snowfall brought life to a standstill in the summer capital Srinagar as well. with people waking up to blocked roads, power disruption and water-logging,” Sagar said.
He said that the party has been asking PDD to prepare a schedule for power distribution, advance dumping of stock of transformers, poles and conductors, and branch cutting of trees need to be practically followed well before the winter.
“Snow clearance plans should have been made in advance to ensure that the men and machinery power is utilised in an effective manner. Last year roads in snow bound upper reaches and many of our townships remained closed for weeks altogether. Situation is no different this winter,” he said.
He impressed upon the administration to swing its men and machinery into action and restore the visage of normal life across towns and cities in Kashmir division and the upper reaches of Pir Panjal and Chenab regions.
Meanwhile Ali Muhammad Sagar on Tuesday paid obeisance at the revered Shrine of Hazrat Syed Sharaf-Ud-Din Abdul Rehman Bulbul Shah Sahib (RA), Aali Kadal following the annual Urs observance.