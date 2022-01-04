‘Gear up to tackle snowfall situation’

Srinagar, Jan 4: National Conference (NC) Tuesday asked the administration to remain wide-awake following the Meteorological Department’s forecast for snowfall in the coming days.
A statement of NC issued here said that NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar asked the divisional administration of both the provinces to ensure that people do not suffer due to blockade of major or minor arterials post snow accumulation.
“Last winter the administration was caught napping following the heavy snowfall. I hope the concerned departments have learned lessons from the previous year. Now that we are expecting a snow spell, it is expected that the clearing departments and agencies - Roads and Buildings, PMGSY, MED, BRO, and NHA will keep their men and machinery ready to face emergencies,” he said.