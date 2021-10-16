Geelani's grandson among two employees dismissed from service by J&K govt under Article 311

Separate orders issued in this regard by the General Administration Department, said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is "satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances" of the cases that the "activities" Anees-ul-Islam, late Geelani's grandson, working as a Research Officer in the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) and Farooq Ahmad Butt, a local regularized Rehbar-e-Taleem teacher at Government Middle School Kathawa in J&K's Doda district "as such as to warrant" their dismissal from service.

The dismissal orders of Anees and Butt further read that the LG is "satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India it is not expedient to hold an enquiry" into the cases.

Pertinently, the J&K government in April constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to recommend the names of such employees involved in activities posing a threat to the security.