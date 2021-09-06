Geelani's last rites should have been performed as per family wishes: Mehbooba

Geelani, 91, passed away on Wednesday night. Talking to reporters here, Mufti said that the family members have the right to perform the last rites of the deceased according to their wishes, which was not allowed in Geelani's case.

“I have heard that the family members were roughed up after his death and an FIR lodged against them. I think this is against the culture of this country,” she said. “Everybody has a right to express their views in a democracy. If you don't agree with somebody's views, it does not mean that you will take revenge for his ideology after his death.”